TCW Group Inc. Sells 47,332 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,332 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $46,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 340,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,111. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

