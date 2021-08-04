TCW Group Inc. Sells 52,434 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,145,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,434 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.20% of FOX worth $42,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 30.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Guggenheim cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

FOXA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.92. 144,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

