TCW Group Inc. Sells 5,384 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 0.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Ulta Beauty worth $101,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $4.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.64. 13,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,565. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.29 and a 52-week high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

