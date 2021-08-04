TCW Group Inc. Sells 6,589 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,549 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Illumina worth $62,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1,307.6% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $503.36. 20,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,154. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $3,008,916. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

