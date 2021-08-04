TCW Group Inc. Sells 7,891 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of ASML worth $213,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML traded up $17.47 on Wednesday, reaching $797.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,909. The business has a 50 day moving average of $701.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $780.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.