TCW Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,796 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Centene worth $60,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 77,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,366 shares of company stock worth $6,155,170 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 78,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

