TCW Group Inc. Trims Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for about 1.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Align Technology worth $208,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,800 shares of company stock valued at $27,868,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $708.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,441. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.83 and a 1 year high of $713.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.