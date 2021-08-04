TCW Group Inc. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $154.20. 260,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $213.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

