TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,068 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of The Blackstone Group worth $35,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $117.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.28.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 89,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $8,051,310.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,898,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,643,825 shares of company stock valued at $232,246,620. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

