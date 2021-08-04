TD Securities Cuts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$16.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Securities to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.76.
TSE:ELD traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.68. The company had a trading volume of 569,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,342. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$11.31 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.81.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.
