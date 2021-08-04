TD Securities Cuts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$16.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Securities to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.76.

TSE:ELD traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.68. The company had a trading volume of 569,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,342. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$11.31 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.81.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. Insiders have sold a total of 82,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,531 over the last ninety days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

