TD Securities Increases BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$66.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.25.

TSE:BCE traded down C$0.15 on Wednesday, hitting C$62.43. The company had a trading volume of 781,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,671. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.37. The stock has a market cap of C$56.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.93. BCE has a 52 week low of C$52.52 and a 52 week high of C$62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

