TD Securities Raises TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$31.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.62 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.66.

TSE:T traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 703,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,999. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.70. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$22.50 and a 12-month high of C$28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The stock has a market cap of C$36.40 billion and a PE ratio of 30.79.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

