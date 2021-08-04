TE-FOOD (TONE) One Day Volume Hits $549,343.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $17.82 million and approximately $549,343.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

