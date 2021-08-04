Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $362.53 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

