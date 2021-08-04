Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

