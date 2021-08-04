Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.20) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

