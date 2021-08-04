Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Five Below by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Five Below by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 13.5% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.81.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $194.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.02. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.