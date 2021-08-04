Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.55 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $169.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.89. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $169.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.