Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $72,992,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $71,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after buying an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,104,000 after buying an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

EWBC stock opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $221,166. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.