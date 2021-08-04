Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.65 Million Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

