Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,550 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

