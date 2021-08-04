Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Toro by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,852,000 after buying an additional 212,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Toro by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after buying an additional 1,884,325 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,436,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Toro by 30.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,579,000 after buying an additional 498,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

TTC stock opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

