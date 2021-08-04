Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 844.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.27. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.63 and a 52-week high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.54.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

