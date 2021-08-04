Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,700 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,870 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,455,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,044,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,992 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,072,000 after acquiring an additional 407,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,412,000 after acquiring an additional 307,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.93. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $129.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

