Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,250 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

NYSE:VTR opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.57 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of -237.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

