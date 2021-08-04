Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,766 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBGS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

