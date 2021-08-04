Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

TM17 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

TM17 stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 825 ($10.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,595. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 735.84. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 49.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

