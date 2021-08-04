TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on TeamViewer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

OTCMKTS TMVWY traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. 65,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,806. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

