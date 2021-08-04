Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

TECK opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.68.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 34.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,127,000 after acquiring an additional 597,685 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

