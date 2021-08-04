Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,282 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Maximus by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Maximus by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,711,000 after buying an additional 85,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Maximus by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.24. 4,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.