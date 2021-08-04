Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 2,270 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 0.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.33. 15,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,654. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $236.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.