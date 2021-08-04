Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 5,409 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.99.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

