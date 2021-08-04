Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,882 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 0.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,325,618. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.81. 38,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,337. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.64. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $169.20 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

