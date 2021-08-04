Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded down $24.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,635.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,066. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,499.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,544.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

