Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $13.54 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,272 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. 36,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,974. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.38. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

