Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $221.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,836. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.