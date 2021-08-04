Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,580,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

