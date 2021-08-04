Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 63.3% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 971,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,597,180. The company has a market cap of $252.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.