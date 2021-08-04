Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 4,310 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fiserv by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,760 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.77. The stock had a trading volume of 117,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.