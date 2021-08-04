Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 6,782 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises approximately 0.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,059,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Crown by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Crown by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,751. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

