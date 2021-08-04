Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 5.0% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $24,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $106.00. 205,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,879. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

