Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,992,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $316.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.52. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $321.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

