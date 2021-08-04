Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 2,728 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.60. 28,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,038. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.