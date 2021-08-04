Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 24,128 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGP stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. 3,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,805. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

TGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

