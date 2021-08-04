TELA Bio (TELA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect TELA Bio to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. On average, analysts expect TELA Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 79,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 133,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,527. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

