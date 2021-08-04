Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,004.00

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,004 ($13.12) and last traded at GBX 1,020.79 ($13.34), with a volume of 64788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The company has a market capitalization of £808.32 million and a PE ratio of 24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,144.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.38%.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

