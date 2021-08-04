Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.250-$15.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.
Shares of TDY stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $452.87. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,293. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $301.76 and a 52-week high of $462.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.18.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
