Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.250-$15.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $452.87. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,293. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $301.76 and a 52-week high of $462.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.18.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $466.67.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.