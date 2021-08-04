Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.250-$15.500 EPS.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $466.67.
Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,293. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $301.76 and a 1 year high of $462.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.18.
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
