Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.250-$15.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $466.67.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,293. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $301.76 and a 1 year high of $462.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.18.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

