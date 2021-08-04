Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLPFY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleperformance has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TLPFY traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $213.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $145.76 and a 1-year high of $216.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.73.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

