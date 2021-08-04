Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stake Boosted by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,945 shares during the period. Telephone and Data Systems accounts for about 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 1.54% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $39,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $5,179,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $2,280,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. 8,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,818. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

